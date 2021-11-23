Ghana: Life Threatening Diabetes Can Be Prevented Through Early Detection, Mgt - Dr Ashitey

The life-threatening implications of diabetes can be prevented through early detection and proper management of the disease, medical practitioner, Dr Joshua Ashitey, has said.

He has, therefore, advised the public to adopt healthy lifestyles while regularly going for medical screening to detect any abnormality in the body for prompt action to be taken.

Diabetes is a disease in which the body's ability to produce or respond to the hormone insulin is impaired, resulting in abnormal metabolism of carbohydrates and elevated levels of glucose in the blood.

The doctor, who was speaking in an exclusive interview with the Ghanaian Times on Sunday in Accra mentioned that sufferers of the disease should not harbour fear within them because very effective medications were available to manage the condition.

He said "Diabetes is not a death sentence but it is advisable to seek treatment as soon as you find out you have the disease instead of wasting time until complications set in. Do not wait until you are sick before you go to the hospital, going for regular checkup is advisable because people might have diabetes without showing any symptoms."

Touching on some complications of the disease, Dr Ashitey noted that, the ailment, if left untreated could cause kidney failure, blindness, nerve damage and even had the tendency of affecting every part of the body, stressing that early detection and effective treatment prevents such occurrences.

Excessive urination, frequent Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs), blurry vision, tingling hands or feet, feeling very hungry all the time and the frequent feeling of tiredness, even without doing any strenuous task, he said, were part of the symptoms of diabetes.

Explaining, the medical doctor stated that mothers who had been diagnosed with gestational diabetes during pregnancy and individuals with a family history of the disease must monitor their glucose levels closely because such persons also risked getting the disease.

According to Dr Ayitey, the lack of exercise, frequent intake of unhealthy foods, smoking and alcohol consumption were also among factors that put one at a high risk of being diabetic.

"Lifestyle modification goes a long way in improving our health and preventing many diseases. Simple exercises like brisk walking, skipping and jogging can go a long way in tremendously protecting us from disease like diabetes so let us ensure we adopt such habits and teach our children to do same for a healthier life.

"The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends 150 minutes of exercise every week," he advised.