Gambia: The Presidential Debate - A Good Beginning

The presidential debate is now over. Only two of the six presidential candidates showed up and participated in the debate. The organisers of the event consider it a success even though only two of the candidates debated. They also consider it historic and believe that such debates will become a feature of future elections, even the next National Assembly elections.

These debates are quite significant because on the one hand it affords an opportunity to the candidates to explain and defend their policies, programmes and plans that they will pursue if elected president while the electorate are given the opportunity to digest the policies, programmes and plans of the candidates, which will enable them to make an informed choice. In short, debates by candidates constitute a key part of the democratic process and should be encouraged by all means.

Relying on rallies and other activities of political parties will yield a lower form of democratic dispensation.