Kenya: Kicks, Blows at ODM Meeting in Bungoma

Several people were injured after chaos rocked an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) meeting in Kanduyi, Bungoma County.

Kicks and blows were exchanged during the Monday meeting with two warring factions clashing over the party's leadership in the constituency.

Supporters allied to Bungoma Township MCA Joseph Maguda and Raphael Wanyama, both contestants for the ODM constituency chairmanship, fought over who should lead them.

The meeting was meant to harmonise the list of party officials from Kanduyi's eight wards.

The grassroots meeting was led by ODM County chairman Ali Balala Machani and had been convened by the party's National Election Board.

Chaos started when Maguda accused Balala of trying to sneak in members through the party's back door, ostensibly in favour of Mr Wanyama.

"He was forcing a certain list...This is a list that had not been agreed upon. That is the bone of contention," he said.

Mr Wanyama, the elected chairman, insists that party primaries were held on October 25 and that the results had already been sent and received at ODM party headquarters.

"There was nothing like elections today. We were just harmonising the list but our friends started causing chaos which rocked the function," said Mr Wanyama.

Mr Balala, who said he had been sanctioned to oversee the exercise by the party's National Elections Board, wants the national office to now intervene.

"It is unfortunate the process did not proceed after two factions differed. Their supporters caused chaos hence stopping the whole exercise. The head office now has to come in to save the face of the party in the constituency and the county," he said.

ODM doesn't have a single MP in Bungoma but has 13 MCAs.