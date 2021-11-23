Nigeria: Army Chief Visits Niger, Promises to End Banditry

Minna — The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Faruk Yahaya has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Army toward improving the security situation in Nigeria.

He stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State in Minna Monday.

He commended the governor for his support toward ensuring success in the operations of his personnel in the state.

Governor Bello expressed optimism that the COAS was capable of providing the needed leadership and support towards achieving the desired peace in the state.

He urged the citizens to support the Nigerian military by providing useful information that would help in addressing insecurity in the country.

"This is the only country we have, we have to work together to safeguard it.