Nigeria: 2021 SSCE - Mixed Feelings As WAEC Records 81.7 Percent Success Rate

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, yesterday, released the 2021 results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) of 1,560,261 candidates across 19,425 secondary schools in the country.

A breakdown of the results showed that out of the 1,560,261 candidates that sat for the examination, 1,256,990 candidates, representing 80.56 per cent, had their results processed and released, while 303,271 candidates, representing 19.44 per cent, have a few of their subjects still being processed.

Announcing the results in Lagos, Head of Nigeria National Office of WAEC, Patrick Areghan, said the analysis of the statistics of the performance showed that out of the 1,560,261 candidates that sat for the examination, 1,398,370 candidates, representing 89.62 per cent, obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects (with or without English Language and/or mathematics); while 1,274,784 candidates, representing 81.7 per cent, obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and mathematics

He said, "The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for school candidates, 2020, that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and mathematics, was 65.24 per cent. Thus, there is an appreciable 16.46 per cent improvement in performance in this regard."

However, the appreciable 16.46 per cent improvement in performance for 2021 SSCE has come under questioning considering that COVID-19 took a toll on the country's education system after schools were closed down and no physical learning took place across the country.

This is even as poor performance was recorded in examinations conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), even though JAMB said, "This year's performance is not significantly different from those of previous years."

Daily Trust tally of WAEC results in the last six years of 2016 to 2021 showed that the 2021 result has a high performance rate with about 81. 7 per cent of the candidates having credit in five subjects, including English and mathematics, as against 65.24 per cent of 1.538,445 candidates who sat for the 2020 examination.

While the statistics for 2019 showed that out of the 1,590,173 candidates that sat the examination, 1,020,519 candidates, representing 64.18 per cent, obtained credit and above in minimum of five subjects, including English and mathematics.

This showed that there was a marginal 1.06 per cent improvement in candidates' performance in 2020 when compared to the 2019 results.

For 2018, out of 1,572,396 candidates that sat for the examination, a total of 786,016 candidates, representing 49.98 per cent, obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and mathematics.

When compared with the performance of candidates for 2019, there is a decline with 14.98 per cent.

Meanwhile, analysis of the 2017 results indicated that out of the 1,471,151 candidates that sat for the examination, 923,486 candidates, representing 59.22 per cent, obtained a minimum of credit in five subjects and above, including English Language and mathematics, against the examination's pass rate in 2016, which stood at 52.97 per cent out of the 1,552,758 students who sat for the examination.

The analysis of the statistics of the last six years showed that the result fluctuated, but never had a record of 80 per cent success.

An educationist, Olasunkanmi Opeifa, said: "This current results where the candidates missed a whole term in some states and some had four terms squeezed into a session, it's needless to ask if thorough preparation was given to them. And here comes a brilliant result and a record-breaking one for that matter.

"I have no reason not to think that WAEC became very lenient this year or reduced its standards. I reiterate that the council should deem it fit to organise a symposium of a kind and tell the public the marking criteria, translation of each grade and the principles behind their scoring."

Opeifa said there had always been a wide margin between WAEC and NECO results every year where the latter had always produced better performance.

He said: "It's noteworthy that the NECO SSCE is written later, but the reverse was the case this year. Of course, NECO equally released earlier, which has never happened. Just for a personal thought, I hope there is no competition for the most favourable examination."

For Yussuff Oriyomi, students who normally finished the academic session in July, finished in September and "that is an extra two months to study. They wrote WAEC after NECO against normal practice so had more time to refresh topics.

He, however, said they should be happy about the success and hope for that to continue, while urging parents and other stakeholders to motivate teachers more and encourage their children to have more faith in education.

The proprietress of Capville Schools, Abuja, Mrs Peace Iheama, disagreed that the effects of COVID-19 should have affected performance, saying most private schools had online classes while schools were closed.

She attributed the high performance to students having enough time to read.

She said the examination was extended because government schools were not ready as of that time.

She said if the students had not done well, she would have been disappointed as it would show that they (managements) did not do well.