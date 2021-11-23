Nigeria: Gbajabiamila Mourns Baba Suwe

23 November 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Abuja — Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has mourned popular Nigerian Actor, Babatunde Omidina, who passed away on Monday.

Gbajabiamila said Omidina, fondly called by his stage name, Baba Suwe, was one thespian that entertained Nigerians and brought joy to many Nigerian homes through his comical talent.

The Speaker implored his children and family to find solace in how Baba Suwe used his God-given talent to influence the lives of others positively, saying he left behind a vacuum too difficult to fill.

Speaker Gbajabiamila sent his condolences to the Omidina family, good people of Ikorodu, Lagos, the Nigerian film industry and Nigerians, especially the many fans of Baba Suwe. He equally prayed for the repose of his soul.

