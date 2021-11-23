Malawi: Chakwera Lauds Malawi, Mozambique Relations

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera says Malawi and Mozambique are strategic development partners.

Speaking during a State Banquet on Monday evening at the Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe in honour of President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique, the Malawi leader said the two countries share a lot in common including tradition and culture.

Dr Chakwera said there is a need for the two nations to continue exploring possible areas of cooperation in the areas of trade, transport and mining for the mutual benefit of their people.

He said as SADC Chairperson, he is also committed to ensuring that there is peace in Northern Mozambique.

Taking his turn, President Nyusi said it is the wish of his government to ensure that Malawi and Mozambique grow their bilateral ties from strength to strength.

Nyusi said Mozambique is already implementing areas the two leaders agreed upon when President Chakwera last visited Mozambique. This includes areas of rail transport, energy and mining.

Nyusi then disclosed that the Mozambique - Malawi power interconnection project will start in March next year to help address Malawi's power challenges.