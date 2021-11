Tunis/Tunisia — A COVID-19 vaccine pass will be required by the Ministry of Education for all employees, visitors, companions and foreigners over 18 years in its workplaces and all public and private educational institutions, in accordance with the provisions of the Presidential Decree on the "SARS Cov2" Health Pass.

In this context, the Ministry has called on its affiliated services to establish a list of names of all executives and employees who have completed the coronavirus vaccination.