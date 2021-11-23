Namibia: Accused Murderer Fit to Stand Trial

A 23-year-old woman, who is accused of stabbing her 70-year-old lover multiple times to death in 2018, whose mental state was in question during the trial, was declared mentally fit for a second time.

State prosecutor Sirka Nangoro informed the Windhoek Regional Court yesterday that according to the mental observation report in the state's possession, Victoria Gorases (24) is mentally fit, capable of understanding court proceedings and stand trial.

However, Gorases was absent during court proceedings as she is currently hospitalised.

"The accused has been re-admitted at the central hospital. She has been on treatment for schizophrenia and bipolar. They could not release her as she is undergoing treatment after going through a relapse in February," explained Nangoro.

Gorases was firstly evaluated in June 2018, in which Dr Lahja Hamunyela, a psychiatrist at Windhoek Central Hospital, found that although Gorases suffers from bipolar type one disorder and is on medication, she is mentally fit to be tried for her alleged crime.

Hamunyela also indicated that Gorases was able to recount past events and did not show any signs of speech coherent or any signs of pathology.

We did not even observe any abnormalities.

Her lawyer Tuna Nhinda indicated that he would be challenging the psychiatric report, to be heard on 18 January 2022, before magistrate Victor Nyazo.

Gorases is facing a charge of murder for the death of her boyfriend Sakava Nathame who died on 25 February 2018 from multiple stab wounds inflicted all over his body.

Despite denying guilt, in her psychiatric sessions, she informed Hamunyela that on the date in question, she and the deceased had an argument.

The deceased was allegedly accusing Gorases of being unfaithful in the relationship.

The argument allegedly got heated and Gorases grabbed the knife and stabbed the deceased multiple times.

Gorases allegedly recalled that their son found her on top of the deceased.

In her defence, Gorases said, she acted in self-defence.