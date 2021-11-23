Tunisia: Covid-19 - Two Deaths and 36 Additional Infections On November 21, 2021 (Moh)

Tunis/Tunisia — Two deaths following a coronavirus infection were recorded on November 21, 2021, and 36 people were infected, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Health on Monday.

The rate of positive tests is about 2. 42% after 1,490 tests were carried out on the same date. The number of people hospitalised in public and private hospitals is estimated at 139, including 4 new cases admitted on November 21, the same source said.

47 cases are hospitalised in intensive care and resuscitation units and 12 cases are on artificial respirators.