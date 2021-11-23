Tunisia Welcomes Political Agreement Reached in Sudan

22 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia has welcomed the political agreement reached between Sudanese stakeholders, after several days of tension that plunged the country into a serious political crisis.

"This is an important agreement on the way to complete the transitional phase in the framework of an agreement between the different components of the Sudanese people," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

Tunisia expressed its hope that this agreement will constitute an important step towards strengthening the foundations of stability in Sudan and the entire region and the achievement of the people's aspirations in terms of development and progress.

A peace agreement was reached on Sunday between Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane, after several days of tensions that plunged the country into a political crisis, following the announcement of the state of emergency on October 25.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X