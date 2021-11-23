Tunisia Welcomes Political Agreement Reached in Sudan

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia has welcomed the political agreement reached between Sudanese stakeholders, after several days of tension that plunged the country into a serious political crisis.

"This is an important agreement on the way to complete the transitional phase in the framework of an agreement between the different components of the Sudanese people," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

Tunisia expressed its hope that this agreement will constitute an important step towards strengthening the foundations of stability in Sudan and the entire region and the achievement of the people's aspirations in terms of development and progress.

A peace agreement was reached on Sunday between Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane, after several days of tensions that plunged the country into a political crisis, following the announcement of the state of emergency on October 25.