Tunisia: Ministry of Environment Decides to Put Waste Recovery Project in Mahres On Hold

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Environment has decided to put on hold the waste recovery project in the Zarouk farm in Mahres, Sfax, and draw up a new and wider study to choose another site, said civil society activist in Mahres Hatem Ben Abdallah.

He was speaking at a press conference organised by a number of civil society activists in Mahres on Monday .

This provisional decision was taken at a meeting Monday with the Minister of Environment, who stressed that a broader dialogue will be launched with civil society throughout Sfax governorate.

The inhabitants of Mahres staged protests to outcry the proposal of the environment department to transform the Zarouk farm into a landfill or a sorting and recycling centre, based on scientific data and evidence.

Ben Abdallah pointed out that the evidence attesting to the achievement of this project indicates that this landfill is located 1 kilometre from the highway connecting Sfax to Tunis and Sfax to the South. The same site is about 200 metres from the nearest residential complex.

Mahres has important natural and geographical assets that have allowed it to be classified as a tourist municipality. Ben Abdallah also mentioned correspondence between the Tunisian Ministry of the Environment and the German Ministry of the Environment to install a German scientific laboratory in the region, which has the largest olive forests, in addition to its specific natural characteristics.

The civil society activist said that, geographically, Mahres cannot be a suitable site for the construction of a so-called waste recovery project, while in reality, it is only a landfill.

According to statistics, Mahres produces only 1.7% of the total waste in the whole governorate of Sfax, he said.