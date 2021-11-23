Zimbabwe: Platinum Miners Flex Muscles Again

Senior Sports Reporter

THEN, only two -- FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum -- were left standing in the Chibuku Super Cup.

They will clash in the final on December 4, at a venue still to be advised, in a remake of the 2016 edition of the tournament.

Ngezi won that battle at their Baobab fortress. FC Platinum lifted the Cup in 2014.

Ngezi Platinum won the tournament in their debut season, in the top-flight league, in 2016.

The Mhondoro side also featured in the last final in 2019, when they lost in a contested duel to Highlanders.

Their coach, Rodwell Dhlakama, was not happy with the way they lost the final and is hoping to make amends.

They needed a solitary strike, in the second half, from player-of-the-tournament, Bruno Mtigo, on Saturday, to book their place in the final.

"Going into the final, for a second-year running, it's important for me, it's important for the team," said Dhlakama. "It is also important for the fans, and for the management, I want to be honest, Cup games are always difficult."

Interestingly, Ngezi Platinum and FC Platinum were in the same group, when the tournament got off in clusters, across the country. The only time Ngezi Platinum lost in this competition, this year, was at the hands of FC Platinum.

The only time FC Platinum also lost, in this competition, this year, was also at the hands of Ngezi Platinum.

Ngezi Platinum staged a late comeback, in the first game, which ended in a 2-1 victory at Mandava.

FC Platinum got their measure of revenge in the reverse fixture, which also ended 2-1. Both teams finished the round-robin matches on 13 points.

FC Platinum coach, Norman Mapeza, said he was looking forward to the final, which will be his third, in charge of the Zvishavane miners.

"We worked so hard, it wasn't easy out there," said Mapeza.

"At the end of the day I think we have accomplished the hardest part, which is qualifying for the final.

"So we just wait for the final. I am happy also that this is my third final in the Chibuku Super Cup.

"I know I know I won once and lost once and I am in a third final.

"So, for me I think it's a good record. I can only talk about when I know exactly when and where we are going to play the game, for now I would rather be concentrate on what will happen next week," said Mapeza.