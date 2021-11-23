Namibia: Wanderers Remain On Top

WANDERERS remained at the top of the Cricket Premier League 50-over log after completing a second successive victory against CCD on Saturday.

Wanderers comfortably beat CCD by six wickets, while WHS Old Boys picked up their first win after thrashing MR24/7 Welwitschia by 222 runs at the WHS field.

At the CCD field, both Wanderers and CCD were strengthened by the return of their national players, but a few of them made an impact, as some of the upcoming players came to the fore with good performances.

Dewald Nell started CCD's downfall, dismissing Stephen Baard (9) and Joshuan Julius (0) in three balls and they could not recover.

The next over Karl Birkenstock dismissed Ramon Wilmot for 6 and when Nell dismissed Nicol Loftie-Eaton for 5, CCD had slumped to 19 for four wickets.

Wanderers turned on the screws with regular wickets by Ruben Claassen and Bernard Scholtz as CCD crashed to 42 for eight wickets.

Jaden Cloete and Mauritius Ngupita led a late revival for CCD with a 30-run ninth wicket partnership, but the damage had been done and the whole team was dismissed for a meagre 73 runs.

Nell was Wanderers' top bowler, taking three wickets for 20 runs off six overs, while Claassen took 2/10 off seven overs and Scholtz 2/11 off seven overs.

In Wanderers' innings, Ben Shikongo caught and bowled Niko Davin for 10, while Ngupita dismissed Danie van Schoor for a duck, but JC Balt and JJ Smit put Wanderers on track with a 30-run partnership.

Smit was dismissed by Shikongo for 15, but Balt took them to victory, scoring 32 not out as they reached the target for the loss of four wickets off only 13 overs.

Shikongo was CCD's best bowler, taking two wickets for 25 runs off five overs.

At the WHS field, the 17-year-old Dylan Leicher scored a fine century as Old Boys thrashed Welwitschia by 222 runs.

After winning the toss, Welwitschia elected to bowl and spinner John Erich Tierauch made an early breakthrough when he dismissed Zane Green (19) and Donovan Zealand (0) off successive balls.

When Nyasha Nyashadzaishe dismissed Malan Kruger for 23, they were three down for 56 runs, but Leicher and Ruben Trumpelmann revived the innings with a 76-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Trumpelmann was dismissed by Tangi Nuuyoma for a rapid 38 off 36 balls (2x4, 2x6), but JP Kotze joined Leicher and put Old Boys in complete control with a great partnership of 150 runs which came off only 20 overs.

Leicher went on to reach his century before being dismissed for 107 off 129 balls (10x4, 2x6), while Kotze was dismissed for 87 off 62 balls (8x4, 4x6).

Further down the order Zacheo van Vuuren added 11 and Henry van Wyk 16 not out as Old Boys reached an imposing 331 for eight wickets off their 50 overs.

Nyashadzaishe was Welwitschia's best bowler, taking three wickets for 52 runs off 10 overs, while Tierauch took 2/35 off six.

Nyashadzaishe also shone with the bat for Welwitschia, scoring 45 off 32 balls (3x4, 4x6), but he received little support as Welwitschia crashed to 109 all out.

Zealand was Old Boys' best bowler, taking three wickets for 17 runs off five overs, while Tangeni Lungameni took 2/14 off five, and Henry van Wyk 2/18 off three.