Namibia: Farmers Union Names New CEO

23 November 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Rundu — The Namibia National Farmers Union (NNFU) has appointed Kuniberth Shamathe as the CEO for the next five years, starting January 2022.

Shamathe is currently heading the Meatco Foundation as executive officer.

The new CEO emphasised the importance of commercialising and building climate resilience of communal farmers instead of developing routine support dependency.

"I believe addressing barriers hindering transformation of the communal agricultural sector as well as inculcating a culture of entrepreneurship among communal farmers is the way to go," said Shamathe, who also has a strong background in project management skills, which he is looking forward to utilising to impact communal farmers.

Shamathe, who inked his acceptance as CEO about a week ago, noted that NNFU and stakeholders need to provide an enabling environment for communal farmers to succeed.

"I hold two masters degrees, one for research in natural resources management from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) focusing on rangeland management while the second one is a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Namibia (Unam) specialising in management strategy," he said.

He also possesses three undergraduate qualifications: honours, bachelor of technology and national diploma, all in agricultural management, from the then Polytechnic of Namibia.

He also worked as a project manager at Meatco Foundation before he assumed executive officer position there. Shamathe also worked for several organisations in various positions such as monitoring and evaluation manager at Conservation Agriculture Namibia (CAN), national coordinator for food security and disaster risk reduction at Namibia Red Cross Society (NRCS) and project officer at Germany Technical Cooperation (GTZ).

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X