ELEVEN shacks were gutted by a shack fire in Walvis Bay's Kuisebmond area on Monday morning.

According to the Erongo police's inspector Ileni Shapumba the fire started in a backyard shack in Galjoen Street and spread to other shacks in neighbouring yards.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

It is suspected that the fire, which started at around 11:40, was caused by an electrical fault.

Police investigations continue.