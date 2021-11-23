Namibia: Above-Average Rainfall Expected

The Namibia Meteorological Service (NMS) says most parts of the country will receive normal to above-normal rainfall during the 2021/2022 rainy seasons.

In their recent seasonal forecast, the NMS indicated that most parts of the country are likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall, except for the southwestern parts where below-normal to normal rainfall is expected.

The pattern of normal to above-normal rainfall is likely over most of the country during the period January, February and March 2022, while normal to below-normal rainfall is likely over the northwest with the shrinking area as compared to the intermediary period.

"For the intermediary periods of November, December and January 2021 and December, January and February 2022, the greatest part of the country is projected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall, while the north-western parts are likely to receive normal to below-normal rainfall," reads the statement.

The seasonal rainfall forecast points to a normal to above-normal rainfall season for most of Namibia, except the north-western areas where normal to below-normal rainfall is anticipated.

There is, therefore, the possibility of flooding, and flash flooding in the traditional areas is not ruled out.

"The likelihood of heavy rainfall events followed by hailstorms and lightning, which can be destructive to infrastructure and humans, are anticipated," the NMS warned.

They thus advise farmers to expect a potentially favourable rainfall season, and they should cultivate their crop fields to the fullest and use various seed varieties to take advantage of the potentially favourable rainfall expected.

"For the north-western parts of the country, farmers are advised to prepare for possible drought, and are advised to put all the necessary measures in place to face potential drought, like destocking, moving livestock to areas where better rainfall is expected and avoiding to cultivate their whole crop fields to minimise the risk/losses associated with potential drought," they

added.

For the areas expecting normal to above-normal rainfall and the fact that the majority of the water supply dams are at 70% to 80% of their full supply capacity, it is suggested that the close and continuous seasonal monitoring of rivers, dams, flash floods and overflow of water from transboundary and interior catchments are exercised.

"The upscaling, updating and activation of regional multi-hazard contingency plans for flood mitigation and responses is suggested. Additionally, farmers and the community at large are advised to take advantage of wet conditions by increasing rain and floodwater harvesting and proactive dam storage," the NMS said.

The north-western regions are advised to practise water conservation, demand management and infrastructure management. Furthermore, efforts should be made to secure additional water resources for water supply and infrastructure like pipelines, borehole drilling and water transfers and desalination.