Nigeria: Lagos Hauls 39 Medals As 1st South-West Para-Athletics Championship Ends

23 November 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Team Lagos athletes raked in 39 medals at the just concluded three-day maiden edition of the regional Para-Athletics Championship, held at the mainbowl of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos State.

Team Lagos came first, winning 9 gold,15 silver and 15 bronze medals, while Ogun State placed second with 7 gold, 7 silver and 3 Bronze medals; Oyo State won 5 gold medals,2 silver medals and 1 bronze medal to place third.

Ondo State had 4 gold, 0 silver, and 3 silver medals while Ekiti State won 3 gold medals,1 silver and 0 bronze. Osun State settled for nil gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals.

The competition is aimed at supporting people living with disabilities, especially at the grassroots level.

Speaking at the closing eremony of the three-day event, Executive Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku, revealed that the whole idea is about inclusion of all in sports.

"We brought in the women, now we have stepped up to make sure that the physically challenged have their own platform, and this is just the first.

"This is a clear statement from Lagos showing that, it's not only about getting reward, it is about giving them the regular competitions so that they can improve and do it better for Nigeria".

Director General, Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gafaar, said the initiative is in line with the "THEMES" agenda of Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu which includes bringing both male and female, able and physically challenged athletes for sports development.

He disclosed that to develop sports in Lagos State and the South-west, Lagos needs to take the lead role and that was the reason for the maiden South-west regional championship.

Chairman, Lagos State Para Athlethics Association, Rafiu Olawale Etti, stated that the motive behind the competition is to create an enabling environment for the athletes to showcase their talents and to encourage mass participation of people living with disabilities in sports.

