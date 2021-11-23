Zimbabwe: Strong Winds Leave Trail of Destruction in Hurungwe

23 November 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Walter Nyamukondiwa

Kariba Bureau

At least 15 homesteads and a school were extensively damaged by strong winds that swept through the Nyamutora area of Hurungwe District last Friday.

Some families had entire homesteads razed to the ground leaving families in the open and in need of humanitarian assistance.

Vuti Primary School suffered extensive damage after the strong winds blew off asbestos sheets and some furniture.

Hurungwe District Development Coordinator Mr Andrew Tizora confirmed the development.

"I am getting confirmation from the councillor and village heads in the affected area," said Mr Tizora.

"It did not rain but there was just strong winds."

The strong winds hit the area last Friday afternoon amid indications that some people could have been injured or lost their lives had it occurred during the night when people were sleeping.

Thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds hit Vuti Primary School on the same day causing damages estimated at around US$2 300.

