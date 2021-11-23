Zimbabwe: 'A Huge Vote of Confidence in Zim' . . .president Bats for Equal Recognition of Women Athletes

Senior Sports Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said the ICC Women Cricket World Cup Qualifier, currently underway in Zimbabwe, is a huge vote of confidence in Government's efforts to promote inclusivity and equal recognition of women, in all facets of life.

Speaking at the welcome ceremony for the 2021 ICC World Cup Qualifier, President Mnangagwa said the event was also an opportunity to showcase the country's rich and diverse cultural heritage, and the hospitality that Zimbabwe offers.

Zimbabwe is hosting a high-profile nine-team World Cup qualifying tournament, in Harare, over the next two weeks. The countries involved in this tournament include Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand, USA, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, West Indies, Ireland and hosts Zimbabwe. The players and officials from the participating teams were all represented at the welcome ceremony held at the Harare Sports Club yesterday.

"We are privileged and honoured to be hosting a tournament of this magnitude and global significance, bringing together nine teams over 15 days, competing at four venues across our capital city of Harare," said President Mnangagwa.

"Without any doubt, the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 is a unique opportunity to celebrate our country, Zimbabwe, in all its magnificence, richness, vibrancy. I commend Zimbabwe Cricket, and other stakeholders, for the good work towards ensuring that we deliver a world-class and successful event.

"I challenge all the teams to put in all their effort and deliver a good tournament, given the quality and experience of the various teams.

"Allow me to welcome you all to this great country, Zimbabwe. I wish you all success in the competition, and an enjoyable time in our country."

The tournament is an important event, on the International Cricket Council calendar.

It is meant to decide the three remaining nations to qualify for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand, from March 4 to April 3, next year.

The successful teams from the tournament are set to join five teams, Australia, England, India, South Africa and hosts New Zealand, who have already made it through the ICC Women's Championship,

President Mnangagwa urged the touring players, and officials, to take advantage of the event to visit the country's tourist attractions, during their visit, for a memorable experience.

He said Zimbabwe has so much to offer through wonderful tourist sites such as the Victoria Falls, Great Zimbabwe, Nyanga, Vumba Mountains, Mana Pools and Hwange National Park. He said Government was grateful to the ICC for awarding Zimbabwe the opportunity to host such a global event.

Apart from the pride of hosting a tournament of such magnitude, the event was also a way of bridging gaps, geographic and diplomatic, and bringing together nations, through sport.

President Mnangagwa said Government has a deliberate policy, under the National Development Strategy-1, to promote inclusive participation of women in sport, and all areas of the economy.

He said Government was pushing for equal opportunities, and remuneration for women in sport, since women have proved themselves capable, in many areas.

"I am incredibly proud that, your (participating teams) countries and the world have called on such wonderful ambassadors for young women and girls today to showcase their talent, while building relations with our country," said President Mnangagwa.

"It is my hope that with you leading the way, with the bat and ball, we can seize this opportunity to further grow women and girls sport in communities across the length and breadth of the globe.

"Over the years we have seen women making tremendous inroads in many facets of life and we now have women holding key corporate and industrial positions, occupying important political and leadership positions as well as owning businesses and property -- all once a vestige of male domination.

"For too long, in too many sports across the globe, there hasn't been enough attention paid to the women's side of sport.

"There is need for radical change in the status, and profile of our women's sports, so that women's sporting success is routinely held in the same high esteem, as that of males.

"The professionalisation of women's sport, and the closing of the gender prize money gap, are crucial steps forward.

"I am a big believer in gender equality and passionate about equal rights, equal pay and equal recognition, not only when it comes to our female athletes, but for women in general."