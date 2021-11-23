Zimbabwe: Chivi Villagers Team Up to Electrify School

Villagers in Chivi's Ward 20 successfully teamed up with prominent businessman Mr Alex Mashamhanda to electrify a local primary school in the area while work is at an advanced stage to upgrade another school in the area into a boarding institution.

Electrification of Chikore Primary School in Sese has brought cheers to the local community that expects their children to be taught about the use of information communication technology (ICT) and enhance learning through research.

Villagers say the electrification of Chikore Primary and building of hostels at Danhamombe High School to transform it into a boarding school, dovetailed with the Government's rural development agenda that is also in line with Vision 2030.

Mr Mashamhanda, who is the founder of Mashwede Holdings and was born and bred in Ward 20 says what the Chivi folk is doing resonated with President Mnangagwa's mantra that "Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo".

Chikore Primary School was the only school in the area not connected to electricity with others namely St Simon Zhara Primary, Danhamombe High, Mandiva and Run'ai Primary schools having been connected long back.

The school's headmaster Mr Nhamo Shindi paid tribute to Mr Mashamhanda and the local community saying the move will enhance learning, research and also attract more teachers.

Chikore Primary School was built in 1957 and its enrolment has been falling to the current 375 pupils as students and teachers shunned it owing to its lack of electricity.