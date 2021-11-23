Zimbabwe: Robbers Get Lengthy Jail Terms

Beitbridge Bureau

Three robbers have been jailed for robbing people at gunpoint around Beitbridge district on three occasions.

Presiding magistrate Mr Innocent Bepura jailed Prince Vhonani Ndou for 10 years for participating in an armed robbery at Toporo in August while Fanuel Mbedzi (30) and Brighton Mbedzi (30) were slapped with effective 20 year sentences for this robbery and two other robberies in Beitbridge town.

In addition, Mbedzi was jailed for another six months for illegal possession of a firearm.

Two suspected gang members, Irvine Siziba (20) and Senzangakhona Hoko (38) were acquitted due to lack of evidence following a full trial at the Beitbridge Regional Court.

Prosecutor Mr Cloudios Karinga said the gang committed the crimes between August 21 and September 5.

The court heard that the victims were attacked in Beitbridge town and at Toporo Village some 120km southwest of the border town.

The men used three pistols, axes, knives, knobkerries and catapults.

They were arrested at a police roadblock on September 6 near Nottingham turn off along the road leading to Bulawayo. Weapons used in the committing of the offences were recovered from their vehicle.

On August 21, Siziba led the gang to rob his cousin at a house in Tshidixwa suburb in Beitbridge town.

They also raided Ms Thandiwe Chauke's homestead where they robbed her of US$1 500 cash, R950, five cellphones and a laptop all valued at US$1 500 and R45 200.

On September 5 the gang robbed Ms Mashudu Ndou (51) and Sharon Moyo (25) of two cellphones.

Ms Ndou is Siziba's grandmother and on this day, the gang went to her homestead driving a Toyota Hiace and armed with an axe, a knife, a knobkerrie, one sjambok and catapults.

After failing to get cash at the house, they took away two cellphones all valued at $16 000 and went away.

The police were alerted launched a manhunt for the gang, catching them at the roadblock.

One pistol and two stolen cellphones were recovered from the accused persons