Zimbabwe: Tongoona Fancies Davis Cup Class

Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE'S Davis Cup team captain, Gwinyai Tongoona, is fancying their chances as they take on Tunisia this weekend, in the World Group II Knock-outs.

The tie is scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Tunis.

Tongoona left for Tunisia yesterday where he will join the rest of the team that is already in Tunis.

The team is made up of the Lock brothers -- Benjamin and Courtney -- Mehluli Sibanda and Thabo Ncube.

The players have been playing at various tournaments, ahead of the tie, and are aware of the task ahead, as they seek to progress to the next stage.

The winners will advance to the 2022 World Group I Play-offs while the losing nation will compete in the World Group II Play-offs. Tongoona said although Tunisia were the favourites, they were not reading much into that, and they will be out to fight for a win.

"Everyone was playing at various tournaments, which is good for our team to be match fit, and ready to compete.

"Tunisia are playing at home and on clay so, yes, they are favourites to win.

"Their players are also higher ranked, so we have nothing to lose. We will fight for the win.

"Everyone is ready and healthy," said Tongoona.

Tunisia are ranked 56 while Zimbabwe are 63. Zimbabwe will be pinning their hopes on top player Benjamin Lock, who has the highest ranking in the team, at number 487.

Sibanda is ranked 1024 while Courtney is 2102, but the two have been part of the team for some time now.

Tunisia's top player, Malek Jaziri, is ranked 302 and lowest ranked player, Aziz Ouakaa, is number 873.

Zimbabwe will be missing Takanyi Garanganga, who has been a key member of the Davis Cup team, over the years.

He is still recovering from a knee injury.