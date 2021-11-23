Zimbabwe: Bodies Found On Mavhuradonha Mountains Await Autopsy

23 November 2021
The Herald (Harare)

The bodies of the grandmother, mother and three children found dead on Sunday by a hunter on Mavhuradonha Mountains that separate Guruve from Muzarabani will be transferred to Parirenyatwa Hospital for forensic examination as investigations continue into the cause of death.

Police have since named the five as Junior Zuze (69), her daughter Moleen Zuze (29), and Moleen's children Ever Nyamusoka (7), Joshua Wunga (5) and Pardon Mateyaunga (one).

Their bodies, which were in a state of decomposition, are still at Mt Darwin Hospital awaiting to be transferred to Harare.

The family left Manhondo Village, Mukumbura, Mt Darwin on foot on their way to Guruve, a distance of about 200km on November 3. So far investigations reveal that the five were going to the homestead of Moleen Zuze's husband, Temba Muteyaunga in Guruve.

They were supposed to arrive there on November 5. When they failed to arrive Temba Muteyaunga then phoned his father-in-law Milton Zuze (69). They were searching until the bodies were found on Sunday by a hunter.

National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were still in progress and police were still to ascertain the cause of death.

Meanwhile police are still investigating a suspected case of murder which occurred at Makhakavhule, Beitbridge, following the discovery of the decomposing body of a woman last Tuesday.

The body was facing upwards with a rope over the hands. Police are yet to identify the body and the murder suspect.

