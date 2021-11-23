Tanzania: Mwinyi Calls for Support in Transforming Education

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR has embarked on education transformation, President Hussein Mwinyi said here yesterday, inviting other stakeholders to cooperate with the government to make the initiative a great success.

Speaking to the leadership of Dar es Salaam-headquartered Efatha Church, Dr Mwinyi appreciated a pledge by the religious institution to cooperate with the government to use its experts to support the initiative.

He reaffirmed the government commitment to create supportive environment for all stakeholders to work together towards the goal.

Equally, the president commended the church's keenness to support the revolutionary government in efforts towards social and economic prosperity of the islanders. The Church's national leader, Josephat Mwingira, led the religious delegation to the State House.

President Mwinyi said he gets great comfort knowing that there are people and institutions like Efatha supporting his various initiatives to develop Zanzibaris socially and economically.

He said during his one-year presidency so far many strides have been registered, especially in promoting unity and solidarity as well as eliminating social classes in the country.

Dr Mwinyi acknowledged the church's support to the government efforts to improve education and health services as well as construction of police stations to enforce peace and security of the people.

The police stations will enhance peace and security for wananchi and visitors, President Mwinyi said, explaining that Zanzibar whose economy relies on tourism cannot compromise security of tourists.

Mr Mwingira congratulated President Mwinyi for the top post in the country and his exemplary performance in just one year so far.

He said through the "Fear of God," Dr Mwinyi has managed to unite all Zanzibaris irrespective of regions, tribes, gender or political ideologies.

Mr Mwingira foresaw more successes ahead, thanks to President Mwinyi's fair leadership that discriminates against nobody. He said the church is satisfied with the performance and will always support Dr Mwinyi and his government.