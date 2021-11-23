Nigeria: Insurgency, Banditry Worsening Displacement, Poverty - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says the activities of insurgents and bandits have led to more widespread displacement and poverty.

He expressed concern that peace had become an elusive subject that affected development in many regions of Africa.

He spoke in Abuja Monday while addressing the opening ceremony of the 9th General Assembly of the African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM).

He urged African leaders and other stakeholders to support the women in realising their core objective of building a peaceful society.

Buhari promised support to the resolutions of the AFLPM aimed at promoting peace and development in the continent.

"It's not in doubt that women and children are the worst affected by the breakdown of peace. Therefore, as mothers, I believe, you're in a better position to drive the processes of peace and actions where necessary.

He congratulated Nigerian First Lady Aisha Buhari for acquiring a piece of land on behalf of all first ladies for the development of a secretariat for the Mission in Abuja.

The 9th General Assembly of the AFLPM unanimously elected the First Lady of Nigeria as the new president.

In her acceptance speech, Aisha Buhari, told her colleagues: "As we conclude this summit, let history guide us to ensure that the Africa we bequeath to our children today is better than the one we inherited."

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in his brief goodwill message, said the African continent was currently at a very critical stage of its history when various issues were confronting its peace.

He said this critical situation called for decisive leadership and concerted action.

"Africa is struggling, Africa is bleeding profusely. We must all come together, we must act and act now," he said.