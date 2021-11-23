Nigeria: 'We Sent Him Money to Flex', Man Kicks Against Davido's Donation to Orphans

22 November 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Christine

A Twitter user, Ferdinand, has criticised music star, Davido, for donating the funds he raised to orphanages after telling those who contributed it that it was meant for clearing his Rolls Royce.

Taking to his Twitter page, Ferdinand expressed disappointment over Davido's action.

He said he expected the singer to pay for his car and use the rest of the money to buy jewelries and spend on ladies.

He said, "I woke up mad at Davido for not using OUR money to clear the Rolls Royce (RR) and maybe pick up a McLaren on the side. Then blow the change at Icebox and on some bad bi*ches. We sent him money to flex, f*ck them kids."

