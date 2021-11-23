Tanzania: Tanga Port Receives Another Large Ship

Tanga — TANGA Port has received another large ship carrying 50,000 tonnes of clinker, material used as a binder in many cement products which are on transit to Rwanda.

The vessel- ' Star Fighter' Majuro with 150 metres length and 12 metres width, arrived from Saud Arabia.

The consignment is transported to Rwanda based cement manufacturing company, Prime Cement Ltd located in Musanze region.

The first large vessel, an oil tanker docked at Tanga Port this month spending two days to offload the oil consignment.

Tanga Regional Commissioner, Adam Malima, who led the government and port officials to receive the ship, said that the development will help to increase government's revenue and stimulate small scale business activities.

"The government investment in expanding the port has started bearing fruits because the port can now host large vessels , something which was not possible before the expansion," he said.

He added:" I call on the Prime Cement Ltd to hold a meeting with Tanzanians haulers and other transport logistics firms to negotiate how the company will use their trucks to transport the consignment to Rwanda, a matter that not only will shorten transport time but will also cut cost".

On his part, Tanga Port Manager, Donald Ngaile said the arrival of the two large vessels at the port is a milestone in marine transport in the region.

He said the ongoing expansion at the port is expected to increase its capacity in cargo handling from 750,000 to 3,000,000 tonnes of cargo per year.

On his side, Prime Cement Ltd Business Operations Manager, Mvayo Fabrice said his company decided to use Tanga Port to ship its consignment as its geographical position makes it easier to be accessed, including reducing cargo ship traffic at Dar es Salaam and Mombasa ports.

"I call upon Tanzania Ports Authority to continue marketing Tanga Port so that we can receive more cargo and boost the regional economy and people's welfare," he said.