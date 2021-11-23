South Africa: Prosus 'Land Grab' Continues - but Profits Remain Elusive

analysis

Prosus, the Naspers-controlled internet and e-commerce company, has capitalised on the digital boom to grow revenue handsomely. But profits remain elusive. This is part of the plan, says management, but analysts remain unconvinced.

Feeling flush after raising $14.7-billion from the sale of shares in Chinese internet giant Tencent, Naspers-controlled Prosus has continued its aggressive expansion into the e-commerce universe. In the past six months, the firm has made 40 small and not-so-small acquisitions in its core business sectors, investing $5.2-billion in the process.

"To capture the significant opportunity ahead, we stepped up investment in our core segments of food delivery, edtech, payments and fintech, and classifieds," said Naspers and Prosus CEO Bob van Dijk at the delivery of Naspers's results for the six months ending on 30 September.

In many cases these investments add scale to existing businesses. For instance, payments business Pay-U will become a global top 10 payments provider assuming regulatory approval is granted for the acquisition of BillDesk in India, for which it will pay $4.7-billion.

In other cases, the acquisition helps to complement an existing or developing capacity. For instance, its June acquisition of US-based Stack Overflow for $1.8-billion adds depth rather than scale to its...