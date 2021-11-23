South Africa: Put to the Test - Load Shedding Adds to Stress Faced By Learners and Students

analysis

University students and matrics have been trying to continue their studies online in the middle of load shedding. Thirteen learners and students and some parents shared their experiences with Daily Maverick.

'My biggest challenge, which happened recently, was that I was writing an exam and load shedding hit. The internet went down, which probably affects the batteries in the cell towers, so I couldn't use my data to submit the exam," said Luyanda, who didn't feel comfortable disclosing his surname.

Luyanda is doing his final year in electrical engineering in KwaZulu-Natal.

Last week, Eskom announced load shedding would resume on Wednesday, 17 November. Stage 2 was implemented until 5am on Saturday.

"When you tell lecturers about load shedding and the connectivity problems, they will tell you that they won't entertain stories about technical difficulties incurred. They keep saying the onus is on us to ensure we're well prepared in case there is load shedding," said Luyanda.

To address this, some institutions such as Unisa are allowing students affected by load shedding to apply for aegrotat examinations.

An announcement posted on Unisa's website states that students who have applied for aegrotats will be given an opportunity to write their affected module(s)...