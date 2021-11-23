Kenya: No End in Sight to Wrangles as Nandi Governor Stephen Sang Denies Graft Claims

23 November 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Tom Matoke

Political fallout among leaders in Nandi County, amid corruption allegations, public funds mismanagement and 2022 succession brawls, continues unabated, despite Deputy President William Ruto's reconciliation efforts.

Even as the DP prepares to visit the county tomorrow, Governor Stephen Sang has dismissed calls by his critics to sack staff, citing a bloated public wage bill.

Instead, Mr Sang accuses his detractors of "propagating divisive politics at the expense of development".

The governor has vowed to hire more health workers in the sub-counties to enhance access to health services.

"It's ridiculous that some leaders, who're seeking to vie for elective positions, including governor, are inciting panic among workers by demanding their sacking, which I won't allow," he said of his accusers.

'Stalled' development

He made the remarks when he received more than 100 wheel chairs from Kenya Reinsurance Corporation for people living with disabilities.

Six lawmakers have taken Mr Sang to task over "stalled" development projects and "rampant corruption" in his administration. They have vowed to mobilise locals to vote him out.

The MPs--Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills), Cornelly Serem (Aldai), Vincent Tuwei (Mosop), Julius Meli (Tinderet), Wilson Kogo (Chesumei) and Samson Cherargei (Senator)--accused Mr Sang of a poor development record during his first term in office.

Assembly speaker Joshua Kiptoo, and lawyer Allan Kosgey, have declared their interest to run for governor, and accused Mr Sang of hiring ghost workers.

"It's unfortunate that the county continues to experience stagnated development due to the huge public wage bill caused by unplanned recruitment of workers," Mr Kosgey said.

He pledged to trim the workforce and channel savings to development projects, if elected.

The devolved unit has 5,107 staff according to records tabled by County Secretary Francis Sang last year.

Political squabbles

DP Ruto has previously criticised the leaders for engaging in incessant political squabbles, saying: "It's unfortunate some leaders are dedicating too much of their time fighting each other instead of serving the public."

The DP is expected to launch new health facilities in Mosop and a milk processing factory in Kabiyet during his tour.

