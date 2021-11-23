Somalia and China Discuss Cooperation

Somalia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Balal Mohamed Osman, received, on Monday, in Mogadishu, the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Federal Republic of Somalia.

In a statement, foreign affairs minister said the two sides discussed relations and cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them.

During the meeting, they discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation between Somalia and China and intensifying it in various fields to achieve the common interests and aspirations of the two friendly countries and peoples, in addition to regional and international developments of common interest.

Somalia was the first East African country to start diplomatic relations with China on 14th December 1960.

The first Chinese-Somali trade agreement was signed in June 1963.