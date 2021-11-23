South Africa: Sparking Connection - Brett Bailey's New Immersive Outdoor Event

analysis

Conceived by theatre-maker Brett Bailey, Constellations is an immersive outdoor event in the Cape Winelands, a chain of campfires around which stories are told and rituals unfold, forming a framework upon which spectators must make their own meanings, and determine their own narrative - or not.

Brett Bailey dislikes eating in restaurants. The boundary-defying director who heads up Cape Town's Third World Bunfight theatre company, says he doesn't like being "served" by other human beings. His sense is that eating is a communal experience; an act of sharing and connecting around a table, not being waited on by servants or having strangers performing menial tasks for him.

This conception of social life might be considered slightly out-there by some standards, but it highlights the manner in which Bailey, arguably the country's most provocative director, views the world. And it says something of his approach to the work he does, which is to create theatrical experiences that, rather than offer easy answers, challenge audiences by opening up complex discourses. He invites audiences to participate in ideas rather than have them passively consume theatre entertainment.

Not that everything he creates quite so easily fits into the category of "theatre".

Bailey is an...