South Africa: Sparking Connection - Brett Bailey's New Immersive Outdoor Event

22 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Keith Bain

Conceived by theatre-maker Brett Bailey, Constellations is an immersive outdoor event in the Cape Winelands, a chain of campfires around which stories are told and rituals unfold, forming a framework upon which spectators must make their own meanings, and determine their own narrative - or not.

Brett Bailey dislikes eating in restaurants. The boundary-defying director who heads up Cape Town's Third World Bunfight theatre company, says he doesn't like being "served" by other human beings. His sense is that eating is a communal experience; an act of sharing and connecting around a table, not being waited on by servants or having strangers performing menial tasks for him.

This conception of social life might be considered slightly out-there by some standards, but it highlights the manner in which Bailey, arguably the country's most provocative director, views the world. And it says something of his approach to the work he does, which is to create theatrical experiences that, rather than offer easy answers, challenge audiences by opening up complex discourses. He invites audiences to participate in ideas rather than have them passively consume theatre entertainment.

Not that everything he creates quite so easily fits into the category of "theatre".

Bailey is an...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X