South Africa: The 'Pandora Papers' - Effective Use of Open-Source Data Can Be a Treasure Trove to Curb Potential for Corruption in South Africa

analysis

Alternative forms of information can force accountability, especially in countries where the democratic space is being eroded.

On 3 October the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists released the 'Pandora Papers' -- a treasure trove of documents exposing attempts by wealthy elites to hide their assets and cash in offshore tax havens.

Thirty-five current and former heads of state were named after 2.9 terabytes of leaked data that were processed, picked over, packaged and published by a global team of hundreds of journalists. It's a potent reminder of the power of data and its ability to expose illicit cash flows and dubious business deals that deprive the fiscus of much-needed tax revenues.

In Africa, where many of the pillars of democracy remain fragile, including a free media, the use of data to force accountability is one of the transformative properties of emerging tech. While caution is needed in an era of fake news and deliberate mis/disinformation campaigns, the power of data to achieve greater accountability of those elected or appointed to serve the public cannot be underestimated.

The Pandora Papers and its 2016 predecessor, the Panama Papers, were based on leaked data. But the development of investigative databases to hold public...