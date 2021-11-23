Nigeria: Ondo Varsity Shutdown After Violent Protest

The management of the Ondo State-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, (AAUA), Akungba-Akoko has shutdown the institution.

A statement signed by the Registrar of the institution, Olugbenga Arajulu, urged the students to vacate their halls of residence with immediate effect.

The students of the school yesterday, staged a protest on the campus of the university against the policy of 'No school fees, No examination' of the management of the school.

The protesters said many of them were yet to pay their school fees and do their registration, and the management of the school has insisted that no student would be allowed to write the examination without paying the fees.

As a result of the protest, the first semester examination which was supposed to hold on Monday was put on hold as no student was able to go to the examination hall to write their papers.

It was also gathered that while the protest was ongoing ,the angry students who were chanting various solidarity songs went to the front of the main gate of the university, barricading the Owo-Ikare Expressway causing traffic logjam for several hours.

The President of the Students Union Government of the institution, Kolade Ogunsanmi, who confirmed the protest , however, said the management of the school has reversed the policy.

" There was a protest by the students but the management has issued a circular which has doused the protest"

Earlier, the management of the institution, in a circular signed by the Registrar of the institution, Mr Olugbenga Arujulu, sent to staff and students, the students would be allowed to write the examination, following the plea made by the students union government of the university.

" The management received and considered the passionate plea of the student union leadership on the above subject matter. Management has directed that all students be allowed to sit for the first semester examinations for the 2020/2021 academic session.

"For emphasis, 100 level students who are yet to complete the processes of getting their matriculation numbers are to use their JAMB Registration numbers to sit for their examinations.

"However, all students are still enjoined to complete their registration processes before conclusion of their examinations.

"The purpose of this circular is to bring the above to the attention of all students for their information."