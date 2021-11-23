South Africa: Tiger Brands CFO Deepa Sita Sees Alarming Inflation Pressures On the 2022 Horizon

analysis

This is an interview with Deepa Sita, the CFO of Tiger Brands, SA's largest food producer. The food producer already sees growing inflation pressures at its 41 factory sites, which might translate to higher consumer inflation next year.

Food producers like Tiger Brands experience changes in inflation before consumers do.

The consumer knows Tiger's food brands well because they probably feature in their pantry: All Gold tomato sauce, baby food brand Purity, KOO tinned food, Crosse & Blackwell mayonnaise, Albany bread, Tastic rice, Golden Cloud wheat flour, Oros squash concentrate and Ace mealie meal.

Tiger normally sees changes in inflation through its wide chain of producing household goods. At a factory level, there would be increases or decreases in the cost of raw materials (for instance, the price of wheat used in flour), product packaging, electricity, and fuel (used by trucks to deliver goods from the factory to the end-user) -- all informing the direction of inflation. For Tiger, it meant higher inflation of 7% during the year to 30 September 2021.

Higher inflation is usually looked at as a negative because it increases input costs (materials, labour) for food producers. And for consumers, it reduces their standards of living....