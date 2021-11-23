South Africa: Employment and Labour Assists Unemployed With Job Search

Limpopo public employment services reaches out to work seekers to register for potential opportunities
The Limpopo Public Employment Service (PES) Directorate, in an effort to improve its services, has published emails of responsible people so that they are accessible to job seekers.
This Programme of the Department of Employment and Labour does this at the time when many people are unemployed or have lost their jobs as a result of retrenchment after companies have closed.
Ms. Sarah Lepogo, Director: PES said: "This is an ongoing process with no end date because we are constantly marketing our work seekers to potential employers. The majority of our clients come from rural areas and do not always have the means to travel to our Labour Centres to upload their documents online or in person. This feature will allow them to upload using their phones instead of having to figure out how to navigate the website".
According to Lepogo, the Department is not promising any job opportunities but is assisting work seekers in their job search. A dedicated team of officials have been deployed across the province to search for job opportunities on behalf of work seekers on a frequent and continuous basis.
"We appeal to our job seekers, regardless of their level of education, to upload their curriculum vitae (CVs) on the below shared email addresses so that the Department can try to assist them," she said.
Work seekers should be aware that the database is national; if they send their CV via email in Limpopo, it will be accessible in all provinces once it is captured on the Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA) database."
Work Seekers in Limpopo Province are encouraged to upload their CVs to the email addresses of all 13 Labour Centres. It is perfectly adequate to enter only one of the email addresses.
LABOUR CENTRES PES CONTACTS
Labour Centre Email
Names of officials to access work seeker CVs
Labour Centre
1.Pes-sesh@labour.gov.za
1.Mapula Mathebula
Seshego
2.Fulufhelo Marubini
Seshego
2.Pes-Giy@labour.gov.za
3.Catherine Chauke
Giyani
4.Nyeleti Chauke
Giyani
3.Pes-Gro@labour.gov.za
5.Matsena Mokobedi
Groblersdal
6.Promise Mashigo
Groblersdal
4.Pes-Leb@labour.gov.za
7.Sinah Mashilo
Lebowakgomo
8.Mokgadi Nemaukhwe
Lebowakgomo
5.Pes- Leph@labour.gov.za
9.Lesley Kgwete
Lephalale
10.Lesibana Kekana
Lephalale
6.Pes-Plk@labour.gov.za
11.Mashile Raphela
Polokwane
12.Dimakatso Mafona
Polokwane
13.Mpho Maringa
Polokwane
7.Pes.Makh@labour.gov.za
14.Zandile Netshitomboni
Makhado
15.Nkateko Mugwena
Makhado
8.Pes.Tho@labour.gov.za
16.Takalani Muvhango
Thohoyandou
17.Ntsieni Mukhunama
Thohoyandou
9.Pes.Pha@labour.gov.za
18.Angela Mojela
Phalaborwa
19.Tsakani Mashaba
Phalaborwa
20.Patricia Maake
Phalaborwa
10.Pes.Tzn@labour.gov.za
21.Gija Machimana
Tzaneen
22.Lesetja Maake
Tzaneen
23.Michael Makhubele
Tzaneen Tzaneen
24.Prudence Malope
Tzaneen
11.Pes.Mod@labour.gov.za
25.Peter Morifi
Modimolle
26.Dineo Matlala
Modimolle
12.Pes.Mok@labour.gov.za
27.William Mabudusha
Mokopane
28.Kabelo Motseo
Mokopane
13.Pes Jane@labour.gov.za
29.Thabo Kgoale
Jane Furse
30.Charles Thobejane
Jane Furse
31.Kedibone Mathapo
Jane Furse