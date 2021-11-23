South Africa: Employment and Labour Assists Unemployed With Job Search

press release

Limpopo public employment services reaches out to work seekers to register for potential opportunities

The Limpopo Public Employment Service (PES) Directorate, in an effort to improve its services, has published emails of responsible people so that they are accessible to job seekers.

This Programme of the Department of Employment and Labour does this at the time when many people are unemployed or have lost their jobs as a result of retrenchment after companies have closed.

Ms. Sarah Lepogo, Director: PES said: "This is an ongoing process with no end date because we are constantly marketing our work seekers to potential employers. The majority of our clients come from rural areas and do not always have the means to travel to our Labour Centres to upload their documents online or in person. This feature will allow them to upload using their phones instead of having to figure out how to navigate the website".

According to Lepogo, the Department is not promising any job opportunities but is assisting work seekers in their job search. A dedicated team of officials have been deployed across the province to search for job opportunities on behalf of work seekers on a frequent and continuous basis.

"We appeal to our job seekers, regardless of their level of education, to upload their curriculum vitae (CVs) on the below shared email addresses so that the Department can try to assist them," she said.

Work seekers should be aware that the database is national; if they send their CV via email in Limpopo, it will be accessible in all provinces once it is captured on the Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA) database."

Work Seekers in Limpopo Province are encouraged to upload their CVs to the email addresses of all 13 Labour Centres. It is perfectly adequate to enter only one of the email addresses.

LABOUR CENTRES PES CONTACTS

Labour Centre Email

Names of officials to access work seeker CVs

Labour Centre

1.Pes-sesh@labour.gov.za

1.Mapula Mathebula

Seshego

2.Fulufhelo Marubini

Seshego

2.Pes-Giy@labour.gov.za

3.Catherine Chauke

Giyani

4.Nyeleti Chauke

Giyani

3.Pes-Gro@labour.gov.za

5.Matsena Mokobedi

Groblersdal

6.Promise Mashigo

Groblersdal

4.Pes-Leb@labour.gov.za

7.Sinah Mashilo

Lebowakgomo

8.Mokgadi Nemaukhwe

Lebowakgomo

5.Pes- Leph@labour.gov.za

9.Lesley Kgwete

Lephalale

10.Lesibana Kekana

Lephalale

6.Pes-Plk@labour.gov.za

11.Mashile Raphela

Polokwane

12.Dimakatso Mafona

Polokwane

13.Mpho Maringa

Polokwane

7.Pes.Makh@labour.gov.za

14.Zandile Netshitomboni

Makhado

15.Nkateko Mugwena

Makhado

8.Pes.Tho@labour.gov.za

16.Takalani Muvhango

Thohoyandou

17.Ntsieni Mukhunama

Thohoyandou

9.Pes.Pha@labour.gov.za

18.Angela Mojela

Phalaborwa

19.Tsakani Mashaba

Phalaborwa

20.Patricia Maake

Phalaborwa

10.Pes.Tzn@labour.gov.za

21.Gija Machimana

Tzaneen

22.Lesetja Maake

Tzaneen

23.Michael Makhubele

Tzaneen Tzaneen

24.Prudence Malope

Tzaneen

11.Pes.Mod@labour.gov.za

25.Peter Morifi

Modimolle

26.Dineo Matlala

Modimolle

12.Pes.Mok@labour.gov.za

27.William Mabudusha

Mokopane

28.Kabelo Motseo

Mokopane

13.Pes Jane@labour.gov.za

29.Thabo Kgoale

Jane Furse

30.Charles Thobejane

Jane Furse

31.Kedibone Mathapo

Jane Furse