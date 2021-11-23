South Africa: River Club - Utopian Fantasies of a High-Tech Concrete Jungle in a City of Broken Infrastructures and Fractured Communities

analysis

While the details of the land-use planning decision to rezone the River Club land for development has yet to be dissected in the courtroom, what has become very clear is that the economic and political relations between the developers and their civil society opponents are highly unequal.

After walking along the Liesbeek River with Professor Leslie London, we stopped at the entrance to the River Club Centre in Observatory. We looked on to the remaining uncanalised section of the original river next to Liesbeek Parkway and discussed the mega-development taking place there.

London, the Observatory Civic Association (OCA) Chairperson and Professor of Public Health at the University of Cape Town, spoke about how the private developers of Amazon Corporation's Africa Headquarters at the River Club site intended to "bury" the river by turning it into a swale, which is a covered grassy depression. This would enable the developers to circumvent the prohibition on building within 35 metres of a river.

London listed a number of other equally flawed aspects of this development, which, despite repeated claims to comply with environmental legislation, will subject the ecologically sensitive site, located within the Two Rivers Urban Park (Trup), to the infilling of a...