Zambia: Egypt, Zambia Discuss Boosting Economic Cooperation

Minister of Trade and Industry Neven Gamea on Tuesday held talks with Zambian Minister of Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga on boosting joint economic cooperation.

She asserted at the meeting that Egypt is keen on enhancing cooperation with Zambia through achieving industrial integration and increasing trade exchange between the two countries.

She noted that there are many opportunities for Egyptian exports to the Zambian market especially in the sectors of food industries, agricultural products, chemicals, fertilizers and building materials.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Summit of Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) that is held in Cairo.

The Zambian minister noted that his country is keen on boosting cooperation with Egypt in different domains and that Egyptian investors have many opportunities to do business in his country.