East Africa: Sisi Arrives At NAC to Preside Over COMESA Summit

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi arrived on Tuesday at the New Administrative Capital (NAC) to preside over the summit of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) with representatives of the 21-member bloc attending the event.

The president was received at the summit convocation hall by Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli and other senior officials.

The president will launch the COMESA strategic action plan for 2021-2025, which aims at deepening economic and regional integration as well as development among the group's members in light of launching the African Continental Free Trade Area.

President Sisi will receive the bloc's presidency from the president of Madagascar during the event.