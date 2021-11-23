East Africa: Sisi Poses for Photo With COMESA Leaders

23 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has posed for a photo with the leaders of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) at the New Administrative Capital where he will preside over the COMESA summit with representatives of the 21-member bloc attending the event.

The president will launch the COMESA strategic action plan for 2021-2025, which aims at deepening economic and regional integration as well as development among the group's members in light of launching the African Continental Free Trade Area.

President Sisi will receive the bloc's presidency from the president of Madagascar during the event.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X