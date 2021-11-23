East Africa: Sisi Poses for Photo With COMESA Leaders

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has posed for a photo with the leaders of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) at the New Administrative Capital where he will preside over the COMESA summit with representatives of the 21-member bloc attending the event.

The president will launch the COMESA strategic action plan for 2021-2025, which aims at deepening economic and regional integration as well as development among the group's members in light of launching the African Continental Free Trade Area.

President Sisi will receive the bloc's presidency from the president of Madagascar during the event.