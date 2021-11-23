East Africa: President El-Sisi Presides Over COMESA Summit

23 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi presides over the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Summit, with the participation of the heads of state and government of the bloc's member states.

The Spokesman for the Presidency stated that the COMESA Summit, held this morning in the New Administrative Capital, will witness the handover of the COMESA's chairmanship to Egypt. The President will also launch the medium-term strategic action plan 2021-2025 for the COMESA, which seeks to deepen economic and regional integration as well as development among the member states, in harmony with the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.

