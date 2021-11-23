Ghana: Amponsah, Lariba Win Good Day Energy Cross Country

23 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

William Amponsah emerged winner of the maiden Good Day Energy Cross Country held at Peduase in the Eastern region on Sunday.

Amponsah who has established himself as the king of long distance race in Ghana, crossed the finishing line of the 12km race in 38:48secs to walk away with the grand prize of GH¢5,000.

He was followed by Koogo Atiain 40:10secs with a cash prize of GH¢3,000 while Samuel Awuni Ataylar settled for the third position in 40:51secs and walked away with GH¢1,500.

In the female division, Sakat Lariba grabbed the top prize in a time of 47:47secs with Rosina Titi and Sherifa Moro following in second and third positions.

In all, GH¢20,000 worth of prizes were given to distinguished participants and groups for their efforts.

The event organized by Citi TV and Citi FM in collaboration with Good Day Energy Drink brought together over 50 participants from across the country.

The ultimate winner, Amponsah commended organizers for the event which would go a long way to unearth athletes for the country.

The event, the biggest cross-country competition in the athletics calendar, took place along the Berekuso-Ashesi University road and ended at the Peduase Lodge.

