Ghana: Hearts Commence Preparation Ahead of JS Soura Clash

Accra Hearts of Oak have commenced residential camping in Cape Coast ahead of their encounter with Algeria side JS Saoura in the CAF Confederation Cup final play-offs schedule for Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians moved straight to Cape Coast after their 2-0 loss to Obuasi AshantiGold on match day four of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, to begin preparations for the Algerian battle.

The team trained yesterday at the Robert Mensah Stadium in Cape Coast as they fine-tunedfor the task ahead.

Head Coach of the team, Samuel Boadu faces the task of restoring the team's winning drive before Sunday as they need a convincing win ahead of the second leg.

The team will return to Accra on Friday to finalise the preparation for the game.

Hearts reached the second qualifying round of the Champions League following a 2-0 home victory over Guinean side Club Industriel de Kamsar in the first round.

But a second leg capitulation in Morocco resulted in a 7-2 aggregate loss to WAC of Morocco,ejecting the Phobians to CAF's second-tier inter-club competition.

The Ghanaian champions must go past the Algerian club JS Saoura to progress to the group stage of the competition they won in 2004.

Ahead of the game, Coach Boadu has asked the fans to throw their support behind the team on Sunday.

Hearts will honour the return leg on December 5 at the 20 August 1955 Stadium, in the Bordj Bou Arréridj Province in Algeria.