Ghana: Minister Tasks Newmont to Construct Hwidiem, Kenyasi Road

Kenyasi — The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, has asked Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd. to urgently reconstruct the Hwidiem to Kenyasi Road which leads to the Ahafo South Mine.

The five-kilometre stretch, when rehabilitated, he said, would be critical in enhancing the socio-economic life of the people of the area, as well as improving operational efficiency of the company.

He made the appeal yesterday when he toured the Ahafo South Mine at Kenyasi in the Asutifi South District as part of his one-day tour of the Ahafo Region.

According to Mr Jinapor, the contribution of the mining sector to the development of the country could not be underestimated.

The company, he noted, was expected to increase its efforts in making Ghana the mining hub of Africa, not just in the production of Gold but also retaining the value chain in the country.

He called on Newmont Ghana to sustain its community relations efforts by executing initiatives aimed at promoting development and encourage management of the Mine to act on the principles of integrity, transparency and help compliment government efforts at developing the entire country.

The Minister assured the company of government's continuous support saying "we will make sure that you have the conducive environment to thrive."

Kwame Addo Kufuor, Vice President, in-charge of Strategic Development, Newmont Ghana, indicated the company's board approval of $800 million to establish the Ahafo North new mine.

He explained that the creation of the new mine would among others, provide jobs for the youth in the community and enhance its corporate social opportunities.

He however called for increased support from all stakeholders to ensure the success of their operations especially with the setting up of the Ahafo North Mine.

The General Manager of the Ahafo Mine, Okyere Yaw Ntrama, said the company has so far invested about US$3.5 billion into Ghana's economy and paid $1.9 billion taxes and dividends to government.

As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, the General Manager said the company has 45 per cent of the indigenes of Ahafo working as permanent employees in various departments of the Mine.