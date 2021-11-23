Ghana: Desidero Crowned Garfa Inter-Club Champs

23 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

Desidero FC emerged champions of the 2021 Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) Inter-District Juvenile Club Championship after brushing aside Mal FC 4-3 on penalties.

Both teams played to a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time at the Madina Zongo Astroturf on Saturday.

The victory also hands Desidero and Mal the spot as the two teams from the region to participate in the maiden edition of the National Juvenile Inter-Club Championship which kicks off in December this year.

Desidero started brightly and made few incursions but failed to make good use of the chances created.

In the 65th minute, Desidero capitalised on an error to hit one inside the penalty box through Abdul Razak to put them ahead.

Mal bounced back and fetched the equaliser in the 73rd minute when Rashid Moro fed on Joshua Okine's pass to score from close range.

Desidero won the shootouts 4-3.

Winners Desidero were presented with a cash prize, a trophy, medals, 10 balls and souvenirs from Kasapreko Ghana, Media 7 and Davor Sports.

Adenta Youth FC defeated Take Heart FC 7-6 on penalties to win the third place.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X