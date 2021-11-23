Ghana: Desidero Crowned Garfa Inter-Club Champs

Desidero FC emerged champions of the 2021 Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) Inter-District Juvenile Club Championship after brushing aside Mal FC 4-3 on penalties.

Both teams played to a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time at the Madina Zongo Astroturf on Saturday.

The victory also hands Desidero and Mal the spot as the two teams from the region to participate in the maiden edition of the National Juvenile Inter-Club Championship which kicks off in December this year.

Desidero started brightly and made few incursions but failed to make good use of the chances created.

In the 65th minute, Desidero capitalised on an error to hit one inside the penalty box through Abdul Razak to put them ahead.

Mal bounced back and fetched the equaliser in the 73rd minute when Rashid Moro fed on Joshua Okine's pass to score from close range.

Desidero won the shootouts 4-3.

Winners Desidero were presented with a cash prize, a trophy, medals, 10 balls and souvenirs from Kasapreko Ghana, Media 7 and Davor Sports.

Adenta Youth FC defeated Take Heart FC 7-6 on penalties to win the third place.