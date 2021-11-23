Ghana: Govt Commences Construction of 6,584 Houses for Public Servants Next Year - Minister

The government will from next year begin the construction of 6,584 new houses for public servants on rental basis across the country.

The Minister of State in-charge of Affordable Housing at the Ministry of Works and Housing, Dr Freda Prempeh, who disclosed this in Accra over the weekend said the project was under the government's District Housing Scheme aimed at addressing public servants' accommodation challenges.

Addressing the 13th Ghana Property Awards night in an address read on her behalf, Dr Prempeh said as part of the government's commitment to provide the citizenry with decent, safe, quality and affordable housing, it had since 2017, partnered various public sector agencies to meet the housing delivery demands.

She mentioned that the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and the Tema Development Company (TDC) had completed 2,773out of the 6,163 housing units at Borteyman, AsokoreMampong and Kpone started under former President John Kufuor's administration.

"The sector Ministry in collaboration with the State Housing Company is currently continuing and completing 686 affordable housing units at Koforidua, Tamale and Wa in the Eastern, Northern and Upper West regions respectively," she said.

Dr Prempeh therefore, appealed to financial institutions to support government through mortgage schemes or personal loans for the purchase of houses, new construction or renovation of old ones.

She commended stakeholders in the housing and building industry for complementing the government's efforts in housing delivery in the country.

Earlier, the Director of the Ghana Property Awards (GAPOA), Ms Irene Agyenkwah said this year's theme; "Get Ghana Housed," was focused mainly on the service and supply sectors which have been the drivers of the economy and play a special role.

She said the coronavirus pandemic has affected the housing industry - people were no longer having the purchasing power for housing due to low income levels.

She was however happy that the situation was gradually returning to normal for the industry to play its role in delivering quality and affordable housing to the population.

In all, 17 organisations made up of local and international property investors and personalities were awarded.

Andinkra City Properties received the Best Rural Development Project 2021 special award for providing decent, quality affordable housing in rural communities and creating jobs for the youth, thereby curbing the rural-urban migration.

Mr Eric Ashie, General Manager of Adinkra City Properties, received the award on behalf of NaiKwakuAkutiaAdinkra I, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Mr Ashie in response said Adinkra City Properties was happy for the honour and paid tribute to the Group CEO for bringing development to communities through job creation and decent living conditions.

The Innovative Building Construction of the Year went to CST Africa Limited.