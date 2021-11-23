Ghana: Glovo Extends Operations to Kumasi

Glovo, a worldwide multi-category delivery player, has spread its operations to Kumasi, the capital city of Ashanti Region in Ghana, in line with the company's vision to give everyone easy access to anything in their cities.

Kumasi is the third city in Ghana to enjoy Glovo's multi-category delivery services since it started operations in March 2021.

Speaking on the expansion in Ghana, General Manager of Glovo Ghana, PearlynBudu, said the extension to the Ashanti Region was aimed at providing the fastest and most convenient delivery service to customers outside Accra.

"As part of plans to expand our footprint in Ghana, we are excited to launch operations in the Ashanti Region, starting with Kumasi. We are thrilled to have a presence in another city apart from Accra and Tema within a short period of operations in Ghana. We believe this expansion will allow us to provide the fastest and most convenient service to the people of Kumasi."

"We also seek to provide adequate opportunities for individuals and suppliers across Ghana to expand their businesses and also to support digitisation of Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) in Ghana. To do this, over 98 per cent of our partners are SMEs. In Accra alone, we have over 1,400 partners, including pharmacies, groceries, electronics and restaurants. We are also gradually increasing the use of local materials in our operations as part of our aim to increase revenue for local artisans in the industry. We look forward to more partnerships in Kumasi," she added.

Glovo is one of the world's leading multi-category delivery players who launched its operations in Ghana in March 2021.

The on-demand platform aims to make the lives of Ghanaians easier by providing access to convenient delivery services.

Glovo users are provided with access to different categories to choose from such as restaurants, supermarkets, drinks, package delivery, and anything and the company has the 'anything' category which is the most unique category, as it allows users to run errands from the comfort of their location.

Users can also leave notes or a list of the items that they need, and Glovo couriers will deliver them. Also, in some locations such as Osu, East Legon, and Spintex, the app has the 'Shops and Gifts' category, which allows users to shop directly from various stores.

On the Glovo application, orders can be made to be received on-demand or scheduled to be received on a date and time that is more convenient for the user and there are several payment methods that users can choose from.

The platform accepts Mobile Money, Cash and Direct debit cards as means of making payments.