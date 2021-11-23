Ghana: Hearts Coach Samuel Boadu Hailed in Obuasi

In an utmost show of their unflinching support, Accra Hearts of Oak fans hailedCoach Samuel Boadu in spite of the team's defeat to AshantiGold in Obuasi on Sunday.

Moments after the 2-0 defeat to the Miners, the under-fire coach was carried shoulder high in apparent recognition of his effort to lift the Phobians from their present quagmire.

Coach Boadu and his charges are yet to win a game in four matches with three draws and a defeat to begin the new season as defending champions.

But the Obuasi fans of the club remained unperturbed, showing their trust in the coach.

The coach, however, must repay the trust reposed in him and give fans something to cheer about in their Confederations Cup campaign which begins on Sunday with a clash against JS Saoura.

After dropping out of the CAF Champions League, Hearts would be looking to make a mark in the Confederations Cup to appease their fans.

The technical handlers and players would also need the win to boost their confidence ahead of other matches in the Ghana Premier League as they chase a first win.