South Africa: Engendered Prejudice - Women Lead in the Voter Line Up, but Are Still Under-Represented in Local Government

Turning the lens on gender in the local government elections, an analysis of elected candidates shows that the only space where women led was in voter registration numbers. The Independent Electoral Commission has revealed that while more women than men registered to vote in every province, female councillors only made up 37% of elected councillors.

Despite moves to achieve 50/50 gender representation in local government, women continue to be underrepresented, particularly as ward councillors.

These measures include the 2008 SADC Protocol on Gender and Development - which committed member states to put measures in place to bring about 50% representation for women in decision-making positions by 2015 - and legislation such as the Municipal Structures Act - which states that every party must seek to ensure that 50% of the candidates in the party are women and that women and men candidates are evenly distributed throughout the list.

Most women in municipal councils elected as proportional representative (PR) councillors are elected by their political parties to serve on a municipal council, rather than voted for by residents.

According to the IEC, 63% of councillors who won seats in the 2021 local elections were men, compared with 37% women.

